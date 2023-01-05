Pit Spitters Announce Exclusive Group Outing on Sale for 2023 Season

Traverse City, MI: Today the Pit Spitters announced one of the first signs that Spring is in fact around the corner, as they begin their exclusive group ticket pre-sale for 2022 group ticket customers who plan to be back at the ballpark in 2023. This exclusive pre-sale window, which will run from 10 A.M. January 9, to close of business January 13 and, offers returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week. This announcement comes on the heels of the release of the 2023 Pit Spitters Schedule earlier this month.

Eligibility to take advantage of this exclusive booking period is extended to groups that hosted an event at Turtle Creek Stadium in 2022. Prior to the exclusive pre-sale, eligible groups will receive a reservation form to select their desired group area and game date, and the Pit Spitters will honor requests on a first come, first served basis. Increased demand, and limited availability for group areas throughout the ballpark has encouraged the design of the exclusive pre-sale. The best dates are always the first to go, so returning customers will want to take advantage of this offer, to ensure their dates are reserved! The exclusive group pre-sale will begin at 10 AM on January 9 and conclude at close of business on January 13. New groups who would like to plan an outing for the 2023 season, can begin the reservation process on January 17, after the conclusion of the week-long exclusive group pre-sale. The general group on-sale will begin at 10 AM on Tuesday, January 17, when the office reopens after the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16.

Turtle Creek Stadium offers a variety of seating options for groups of all sizes, and appetites. Group pricing starts at 10 tickets with options for indoor, outdoor, and private seating as well as meal vouchers and buffet options for groups looking for an all-inclusive ballpark experience. The Pit Spitters will continue to offer the same fun, family entertainment, and hotdog, the process for booking a group is still simple and easy! Contact the Pit Spitters Ticket Sales department using the information below and you'll be exploring options for your summer fun destination in the Pit Spitters Porch, Bullpen Terrace, 4Front Porch and Fox Motor Den Patio Tables in no time.

The Pit Spitters 2023 season opens with a two-game series at home on May 29, 2022, against the Rockford Rivets, and they are set to host the inaugural Great Lakes All-Star Game on July 25, 2023. Call 231-943-0100 to learn more information about group ticket options or visit PitSpitters.com.

