Pirates Spring Training Single Game Tickets Available this Week

Bradenton, Fla. - Single game tickets for Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 19. Tickets will be available at the LECOM Park box office, online at www.Pirates.com, or by calling 877-893-2827. The Pirates will offer an online only "Early Bird" pre-sale opportunity on www.Pirates.com from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15, through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 16.

The "Early Bird" pre-sale is a chance for the general public to get the best possible seats to the game of their choice. "Early Bird" pricing is different from regular single game pricing and is an alternative purchase opportunity for fans who want to be guaranteed access to the best seats at high-demand games.

"Early Bird" pre-sale ticket prices will be:

Infield Box (Box 1-14) $34.00

Infield Reserve $34.00

Baseline Box (Box 15-22) $30.00

Left Field bleachers $23.00

Grandstand $23.00

Fans attending the January 19 on-sale date can enjoy complimentary refreshments beginning at 8:00 a.m. A limited selection of Pirates merchandise will be available for purchase at LECOM Park beginning on January 19.

The LECOM Park box office hours from January 19-March 23 will be 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on weekdays when there is not a Pirates home game. The box office will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. when there is not a home game and closed on Sundays when there is no home game. Day of game box office hours will be 9:00 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.

For more information about Pirates Spring Training or the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.Pirates.com/SpringTraining, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

