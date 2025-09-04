Pinpoint Precision | USL League One Week 26 Goal of the Week: Sean Vinberg-Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video













