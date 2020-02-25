Pig Day Celebration to be Held Friday, March 6

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs invite you to a Happy Hour celebration for National Pig Day on Friday, March 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the PNC Club at Coca-Cola Park. This is event, presented by Allied Personnel Services, features food and drink specials, kids' games, activities, ticket pick-up and more!

The celebration will consist of fun activities such as:

- An appearance from IronPigs mascots

- Live music

- Face painting and balloon art with Tootsee the Clown

- Fun games such as cornhole and a scavenger hunt

- Kids' corner with crossword puzzles, word searches and more!

Complimentary hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, Coca-Cola products and potato chips will be available while supplies last. The PNC Club Bar will be open during the Pig Day celebration featuring the IronPigs' regular Coca-Cola Park Happy Hour prices. The Majestic Clubhouse Store, stocked with the latest IronPigs gear for the new season, will keep its doors open until 8 p.m. for the Pig Day celebration.

Bacon, USA, members are encouraged to attend Happy Hour Pig Night at which time they can pick up Full-season and 35-game ticket packages on the PNC Club Level. All Bacon, USA members (including 17-, 10- and 4-game plan holders) will have the opportunity to pick up their tickets at Coca-Cola Park starting Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Currently all games for the 2020 season are now on sale online.

National Pig Day marks the start of walk-up ticket sales. Ticket Windows will be open during the Pig Day celebration and on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Individual game ticket prices for the 2020 season will remain the same for the 4th consecutive season. The IronPigs individual game tickets have only increased $2 since the team's inaugural season in 2008. Prices for single-game IronPigs tickets start as low as $8 for General Admission.

The 2020 IronPigs season is the team's 13th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via Facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2020 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

