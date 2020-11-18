Photos with Santa, Craft Stockings & Christmas Classics Highlight Very Shrimpy Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The holiday season will be in full effect when the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp invite families for the third annual Very Shrimpy Christmas event on Saturday, December 5 from 3-7 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Fans can enjoy free socially-distanced pictures with Santa Claus and Christmas crafts as the HD videoboard at 121 Financial Ballpark screens Christmas movie classics. Concessions, Christmas treats and refreshments will be available for cashless purchase.

Admission is $5 per person and tickets are available online. Tickets are only available for purchase in advance of the event.

Entry for the event will be at the Home Plate Gate located at the corner of A. Philip Randolph Blvd. and Adams Street. Free parking is available in Lot P. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for cashless purchase, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

A Very Shrimpy Christmas is a stroller and wheelchair-accessible event with seating available both on the concourse and in the ballpark seating bowl. The field will not be open for this event.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark.

