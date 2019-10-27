Phenomenal Goaltending Story of the Weekend

October 27, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers goaltending was stellar for the second night in a row as Joseph Murdaca saw his first action of the season. The Enforcers offense however continued to run into the brick wall that is Henry Dill. The Enforcers were given six power play opportunities, but were unable to convert and gave up two power play goals en route to defeat once again, 2-0.

Carolina came into the game looking a lot more like the Thunderbirds team that we saw last season, with swagger and vigor and pushing the Enforcers at every turn. Elmira was able to fend off the attack for the first half of the game, but in the second half of the game (after the media time out, which has caused issues for the Enforcers since their inception) the penalty kill, which had been perfect, gave up two goals.

As in most Elmira and Carolina matchups the final moments saw some scrappy incidents and the penalty sheet was something to behold at the end of the night with 16 infractions coming in the last 10 seconds of regulation.

Fortunately for the Enforcers only two games with the Thunderbirds remain on the season and both of them come in enemy territory in late December. Elmira hits the road next for Columbus,Ga where they will take on the River Dragons on Friday, November 1st at 7:35 pm and that will be available on the Enforcers Youtube page or Mixlr.com!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.