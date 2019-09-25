Pete Tago Headed to Big Apple

September 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the New York Mets have purchased the contract of RHP Pete Tago.

The Mets who are known for hard throwing pitchers like Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are adding another to their arsenal. Tago made only 11 regular season and two post season starts but they became must watch baseball. The former first round pick showed off his talent every time he took the mound for the X's. Acquired via trade on July 10th from he York Revolution of the Atlantic League for a player to be named later. Tago went 6-3 compiling a 3.16 ERA over 74 innings of work. He struck out 88 batters in that time walking just 24 with opponents hitting only .257 off of the right hander. In his eleven starts Tago hit double digit strikeouts four times, and tossed eight quality starts.

He tossed two complete games during his time with Sioux City but perhaps none of them was bigger than his nine innings of work on the final day of the regular season. The X's needing a win to punch their ticket to the post season turned to the flame thrower who delivered them the victory to make it to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

In the postseason, Tago got the ball for the Explorers twice. In those two starts he threw 10.1 innings, striking out 15 in that time with an ERA of 1.74 with opponents batting just a mere .220.

The 27 year old was made a first round pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2010 MLB Draft. At 47th overall he was a compensatory pick for Colorado for the loss of Jason Marquis and was only nine picks after now fellow Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard. He would spend four seasons with the Rockies organization. He was used primarily as a starter until his final season, 2014 with the Rockies when he made 43 appearances out of the bullpen.

After being released by the Rockies he would spend two seasons, primarily in AA with the Chicago White Sox farm system before finishing up his final season in affiliated baseball with the Seattle Mariners AA club.'

In those seven seasons in the minor leagues Tago started in 45 games and appeared out of the bullpen 157 times. A win loss record of 17-33, and an ERA of 5.34 in 454.2 innings, racking up 386 strikeouts.

After a brief retirement over the 2018 season Tago made his return to professional baseball In the Atlantic League with York. It was once again a relief role for him as he tossed 25.1 innings in 28 games out of the pen with an ERA of 4.26 but since joining Sioux City and being rebranded as a starter, he has seen his numbers improve warranting the chance with New York.

The Mets will be the fourth major league organization that Tago will suit up for.

With Tago's signing by the Mets organization, the Sioux City Explorers have now had 23 player's contracts acquired by an affiliated organization since the completion of the 2015 season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 25, 2019

Pete Tago Headed to Big Apple - Sioux City Explorers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.