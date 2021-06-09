Peroza Lead Mets Past Cardinals, 5-3

June 9, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Jose Peroza drove in three runs to lead the St. Lucie Mets to a 5-3 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

Peroza went 2 for 2 with a home run, double, two walks, three RBI and a run scored. His two-out, two-run home run off Levi Prater in the third inning broke a 1-1 tie and put the Mets ahead for good.

Peroza hit a RBI double down the first base line in the fifth inning to expand the Mets lead to 4-1.

The Cardinals crept closer by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh on a sac fly and wild pitch to make it 4-3. However, Luis Moreno recovered to finish the seventh throw a perfect eighth inning.

Sammy Tavarez got a pop out and a double play in the top of the ninth to end the game. He earned his first save.

Mets starter J.T. Ginn logged four solid innings in his second start coming back from Tommy John surgery. Ginn surrendered a two-out solo home run to LJ Jones in the first inning but that was the only run he allowed. Ginn scattered four hits, walked one and struck out two. He got out of a mini jam in the second inning by inducing a 6-4-3 double play.

Moreno pitched four inning behind Ginn to get the win.

Joe Suozzi went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, a walk and a RBI.

Branden Fryman was 1 for 3 with double and a walk. His RBI double in the first inning tied the game.

The Mets have won four straight home games and three in a row overall. They are 7-1 vs. Palm Beach this year.

The Mets (19-13) and Cardinals (8-24) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. It is Dollar Night with $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn. It is also Teacher's Out Night. St. Lucie county school employees can get a free ticket by showing their ID at the ticket window.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.