Perfect Outing Makes Riggins SAL Pitcher of the Week

May 15, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME,GA - Rome Braves righty Hunter Riggins has been names South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Hunter Riggins got the starting nod in game one of a double header against the Asheville Tourists, marking just his second start of 2023.

Riggins would go on to toss five perfect innings against Asheville, issuing zero hits and zero walks while striking out seven Tourists hitters. The seven strikeouts are a career high for the former Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle.

Riggins joins Braves top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver as SAL Pitcher of the Week winners in 2023.

