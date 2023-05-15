Don't Miss Faith and Family Night with a Pre-Game Concert
May 15, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
On Saturday, May 20, as part of Saturdays on the District, the Drive's newest pregame street party, HIS Radio 89.3 and the Greenville Drive are proud to present Faith & Family Night!
The night kicks off on District 356 with family fun featuring inflatable games, corn hole, face painting and balloon art, food from Belladina's Pizzeria and Clare's Creamery + your favorite drinks from the Drive and a pregame concert by Grammy nominated Christian recording artist, Brandon Heath, starting at 5:30 PM.
Follow the fun into Fluor Field as we extend Faith & Family Night throughout the game that night with additional appearance and meet & greet opportunity by Brandon Heath, HIS Radio 89.3's Rob & Liz, a special pregame invocation from the Drive's Team Chaplain, and more!
