Peppers Use 6-run 6th on the 'Roed' to 7-5 Victory

Published on September 6, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, NC - The Ghost Peppers scored six in the sixth and Cole Roederer joined the 20-20 club in Gastonia's 7-5 win over Southern Maryland on Saturday night.

The Peppers were getting shutout through five frames, with right-hander Connor Overton retiring 12 consecutive hitters and navigating through the lineup with ease.

Gastonia then exploded with six runs on five hits in the sixth inning, as Aaron McKeithan capped off the frame by crushing a bases-clearing double off the glove of Alejandro De Aza in deep center. McKeithan hit his first homer of the season the night prior, and came up with another big knock on Saturday.

Before the McKeithan three-run two-bagger, Shed Long Jr. picked up his first Ghost Peppers RBI with a single and Cole Roederer hit his second game-tying single in as many nights.

The Peppers took a 6-2 lead in the sixth, and got some insurance with a Cole Roederer opposite-field homer in the eighth. Roederer connected on his 20th home run of the year, joining his teammate Justin Wylie in the 20-20 club in 2025. Roederer now has 20 long balls to go along with 23 stolen bases.

Tyler Wilson was able to shut the door on the Crabs, despite allowing a couple runs in the ninth, as the Ghost Peppers hung on for the 7-5 win.

Gastonia managed to even the series up a game apiece, and also evened up the second-half series with Southern Maryland 4-4. Sunday's rubber match will determine which team clinches the tiebreaker.

With 10 games remaining, Gastonia's magic number is at eight. The final game of the series on Sunday is at 4 p.m.







