Pensacola Homers Hand Rocket City 11-4 Loss

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fought back to trim a five-run deficit down to one in the middle innings on Thursday night. However, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos pulled away late with a pair of big home runs to defeat Rocket City 11-4 in the third game of a six-game series.

Making his Double-A debut, Rocket City southpaw Sammy Natera Jr. struggled with the long ball early. Three hitters into the game, Victor Mesa Jr. connected on a two-run homer to right center, his 18th of the season to open the scoring. An inning later, Josh Zamora's first home run of the season, a three-run shot to left, extended the lead to 5-0 Pensacola.

Rocket City got one back in the bottom of the frame against Blue Wahoos starter Patrick Monteverde. Leading off the frame, Sonny DiChiara crushed a 422-foot solo home run deep over the wall in left-center, his seventh homer of the season to get the home team on the board.

Natera Jr. (L, 0-1) ended his start with a scoreless top of the third. Over three innings, he allowed five runs on three hits including a pair of home runs with three walks and three strikeouts.

Houston Harding was first out of the bullpen for the Trash Pandas and kept the game within reach with four scoreless relief innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas climbed closer in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Payne began the inning with a line drive solo homer into the Pensacola bullpen in left, his third home run of the season to make it a 5-2 game. RBI singles from David Calabrese and DiChiara cut the deficit to 5-4 and put the tying run on third base. Monteverde (W, 10-4) got out of it with the lead by inducing a ground out from Tucker Flint.

Pensacola broke the game open in the eighth with a grand slam from Jake Thompson off Nathan Burns to make it 9-2. The visitors capped the scoring in the ninth with Bennett Hostetler's two-run homer against Willian Suarez, who was making his Toyota Field debut.

In relief for Pensacola, Zach McCambley threw 2.1 clean innings to take the lead into the eighth. The Trash Pandas later loaded the bases against Blue Wahoos lefty Jefry Yan, who struck out pinch-hitter Gabe Matthews to keep the Trash Pandas from getting any closer. Yan finished the win with a clean ninth.

Five different Rocket City players recorded two hits in the loss. DiChiara and Payne led the way with their solo home runs, each going 2-for-4.

The Trash Pandas (57-72, 26-34 second half) continue the series against the Blue Wahoos (73-54, 32-27 second half) on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV. After the game, fireworks will light up the sky above Toyota Field, courtesy of Trustmark.

Friday night is Huntsville Stars night. Over 30 former Stars players, coaches, and front office members will be on hand as we honor North Alabama's baseball past. They will be recognized in a pre-game ceremony, sign autographs, and the Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty jerseys and hats for the game. Click HERE to read more about Huntsville Stars night.

