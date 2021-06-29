Penguins Announce Date of 2021-22 Home Opener

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Additionally, the Penguins unveiled five other guaranteed home dates, one for each month during the 2021-22 campaign, except for April:

Saturday, Oct. 16 (home opener)

Saturday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Jan. 22

Saturday, Feb. 19

Saturday, Mar. 19

Opponents for the Penguins' guaranteed home dates, as well as the full 2021-22 regular season schedule, will be announced at a later date.

