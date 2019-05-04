Patriots Defeat Bees In Extras For Second Consecutive Night

May 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The Somerset Patriots (6-2) defeated the New Britain Bees (2-6) 5-4 in ten innings at New Britain Stadium on Saturday evening and have now taken the first two games of a three-game weekend series in the Constitution State, the second extra-innings battle in as many nights taking place between the Liberty Division rivals.

New Britain Starting Pitcher Cory Riordan tallied a no-decision in the ballgame, giving up one run on three hits in five innings of work while walking one batter and tossing a wild pitch. Somerset starting pitcher David Kubiak also did not factor in the game's final outcome, allowing two runs on six hits across five innings pitched, walking one and striking out four.

Down 1-0 in the bottom half of the third inning, New Britain went out in front 2-1 by way of an RBI double off the bat of Alejandro De Aza that plated Alexi Amarista and a run-scoring groundout produced by Jason Rogers that enabled Ozzie Martinez to cross the plate. After Somerset regained the lead 3-2 in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run home run from Will Kengor, the Bees found themselves in a hole heading to the late innings, and for the second consecutive night, the boys from the Hardware City were trailing by a run in the last of the ninth. Jonathan Galvez would change that with one big swing of the bat as he got the home team even, crushing a mammoth solo home run to left centerfield, his first roundtripper of the season. The visitors would regain the lead 5-3 in the top of the tenth with a pair of runs versus losing pitcher Jose Rosario (1-1), but New Britain clawed back in the home half of the frame as Amarista drove in Darren Ford with an RBI base knock to get the Bees to within a single run at 5-4, but that was as close as they would get as Luis Cruz tallied the save by inducing Bijan Rademacher to fly out to Justin Pacchioli in right field, making a winner out of reliever Mike Broadway (1-0). Galvez led the offensive attack for New Britain with three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run). Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees conclude their series with the Somerset Patriots at New Britain Stadium on Sunday, May 5th. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. Join us for the first YMCA Family Fun Day of the season! Prior to the game, fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with the Bees! After the game, kids can take the field and run the bases! This is also the first Sunday of the season for children of the Bees Kid's Club to attend the game for FREE! If you haven't yet, be sure be sure to sign your child up to be a member of the Bees Kid's Club, it's the coolest club around and is free to join! There will also be a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with food and beverage specials, and everyone will have the chance to purchase a YMCA Family Four Pack for just $44, which includes four field box tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips, and four soft drinks!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.