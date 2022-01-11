Part-Time Positions Available for 2022 Timber Rattlers Season

January 11, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - There are less than 90 days until Opening Night for the 2022 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season and the team needs your help to provide a fun atmosphere during events at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Part-time, game day positions are available for energetic and responsible people during the upcoming season. Applications are available at the business office Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm or on the team's website.

There are openings in all departments, but the team is in special need of ushers, food & beverage workers, parking attendants, and ticket office and Snake Pit Team Store personnel. The Timber Rattlers are particularly interested in people who can begin in April. Applicants must turn 16 years of age on or before April 8, 2022.

Completed forms should be returned to Mary Robinson at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in person or through the mail:

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

ATTN: Mary Robinson

PO Box 7464

Appleton, WI 54912

A Job Fair is planned for Monday, February 21 at the ballpark from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with on-site interviews. More details about this event will be released next month.

If you want to get a jump on the hiring process and be a part of the team this season, fill out and return an application as soon as possible to help the Rattlers make a great season for everyone.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from January 11, 2022

Part-Time Positions Available for 2022 Timber Rattlers Season - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.