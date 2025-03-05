Panthers Sign Defensive Lineman Devin Rice

March 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added versatility to their defensive front by signing former University of Northern Iowa defensive lineman Devin Rice.

"Devin has a combination of length, explosive athleticism and rush talent," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "As a defensive end, he has solid diversity in his rush approach and flashes strength in setting the edge in the downhill run game."

Rice consistently played against high-level competition in the Missouri Valley Conference, which is generally regarded as the best in FCS. In 43 games at UNI, Rice recorded 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Among his career highlights was recording 6 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble in an upset of second-ranked Southern Illinois in 2021. That season, Rice was named to the Phil Steele FCS All-MVFC Fourth Team. He capped his college career in 2023 with a third trip to the FCS playoffs.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to get back out there and put the pads on. I've been working to stay in shape to be ready for this, and now it's time to get after it," said Rice. "The goal is to take this as far as I can and put no limits on that."

