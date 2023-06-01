Palm Beach Gets Rained Out

The Palm Beach Cardinals and Daytona Tortugas postponed their game on June 1st. The game will be made up on Friday, June 2nd as part of a doubleheader featuring two seven inning games.

This will be the second doubleheader in as many weeks for the Cardinals, after having a lot of weather issues last week against the Tampa Tarpons. There is hope the weather will clear up and not offer as many delays for the remainder of the series. Palm Beach will look to continue a hot start to the series, after winning the first two games.

For the doubleheader, gates will open at 3:30 pm for a 4:00 pm start.

