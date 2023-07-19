Palacios Twirls Gem in 4-2 Wahoos' Win

July 19, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Luis Palacios on the mound

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Luis Palacios on the mound(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - Luis Palacios made his 10th start this season with the Blue Wahoos a near-perfect one.

He was then backed by Zach McCambley's first save of his pro career.

The dynamic delivery on Wednesday equated into Pensacola's 4-2 victory against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, pushing the Blue Wahoos to their 50th win in 85 games.

After the Blue Wahoos knocked out Trash Pandas starting pitcher John Swanda with a four-run first inning, Palacios painted the strike zone throughout his best performance. It made for a crisp, 2-hour, 15-minute game on "Winning Wednesday' that included baseball bingo and was capped by a mid-week fireworks show provided by game sponsor Covenant Care.

Palacios, a 23-year-old lefty from Venezuela, allowed just four hits, matching the fewest he allowed this year. He struck out five without walking a batter, and improved to 6-3 in a smooth, seven-inning outing that matched his longest of the season.

It was the first time he threw up seven zeroes on the scoreboard. He continually stayed ahead of hitters and consistently threw strikes - 64 strikes in 85 pitches. It was the first time in his Double-A career he did not allow a walk.

McCambley, 24, a righthander, who has shifted to a reliever role that will further enhance his own future, worked a clean ninth inning. He ended the game on a called strikeout with a fastball on the outside part of the plate.

As things turned out, the game was decided in the first inning. Nasim Nuñez and Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia, continuing his injury rehab assignment, started the rally with walks. Nunez advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

With two outs, Will Banfield laced an RBI single to left, José Devers singled and Cody Morissette followed with a two-run double to complete the rally. Banfield and Norel González both went 2-for-3 as the Blue Wahoos pounded out eight total hits.

Rocket City, the Los Angeles Angels affiliate, got its runs on a pair of solo homers off Pensacola reliever Eli Villalobos in the eighth inning. After the second blast, pitching coach Dave Eiland met on the mound and Villalobos retired the next two batters to end the frame.

Following the game, specialty jerseys worn by the Blue Wahoos in pregame Wednesday and decorated in sponsor Covenant Care design, were delivered to auction-bidding fans by Blue Wahoos players in front of the home team dugout. The auction began in the sixth inning.

The series continues Thursday on Mullet Thursday as the Blue Wahoos become the Pensacola Mullets with drink specials for fans of legal age throughout the game.

Pensacola will start Jonathan Bermudez (2-3, 5.53) against the Trash Pandas' Brett Kerry (4-3, 4.33).

Pregame activities will begin at 6:15 p.m., including ceremonial first pitches and special guest introductions. The official first pitch of the game will be at 6:35 p.m.

The game will be available on an audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.