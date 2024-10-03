PaddleHeads Venezuela Native, Roberto Pena Named Pioneer League International Player of the Year.

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are proud to announce that Roberto Peña has been named the 2024 Pioneer League International Player of the Year, celebrating a remarkable rookie season and an extraordinary journey in baseball. Peña's story, from his roots in Caras, Venezuela, to his success on the baseball field, serves as a powerful testament to where hard work and determination can take you.

"Roberto showed up with passion, energy, and unmatched confidence," said team manager Michael Schlact. "He plays hard, loves the game, and wants to help the team win in any way possible."

In his rookie season with the PaddleHeads, Peña played in 91 games, accumulating 389 at-bats, 101 RBIs, and 24 home runs, finishing fifth in the league behind his teammate and the 2024 MVP Adam Fogel in home runs.

Peña's powerful performance at the plate was integral to the PaddleHeads' success this season and solidified his position as one of the league's most formidable players.

"First of all, I want to thank God, my family, my teammates, and the front office for giving me the opportunity to play baseball for the Missoula PaddleHeads. Without their support, none of this would have been possible," said Peña. "It's been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs. I want to thank my father for all the sacrifices he has made for me to be where I am today. I am so grateful to be part of this group and can't wait to get back to work."

Born and raised in Venezuela, Peña faced hardships early in life. After the passing of his mother, Peña and his father fled their home country, arriving in Miami, Florida, when he was just 11 years old. With only each other, baseball became not only a passion but a way of life for Peña and his father. His journey from Venezuela to becoming one of the Pioneer League's standout stars is nothing short of inspiring.

"We are so proud of this award, and we know how proud Roberto will be to accept it as well," said Schlact. "His story, his background, and his family support system are unmatched. I know he's made a lot of people proud with this award."

Peña is an amazing person, and the PaddleHeads feel lucky to have him as part of our organization. We are excited to see where his baseball skills take him and the organization. One could say that Roberto's father, Julio, and the Missoula PaddleHeads organization have a lot to be proud of when it comes to Roberto Peña.

