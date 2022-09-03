PaddleHeads Clinch Home Field Advantage Throughout Postseason in Win

September 3, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads looked to be well on their way in action on Friday night opposite the Glacier Range Riders. Standing 1 win shy of claiming the 2nd Half Pennant, Missoula looked to be in a great position. Behind a surprising rally in the 7th inning Glacier would make things interesting coming down the stretch.

Trailing 8-0, Glacier would come storming back with a 6-run rally that made the score 8-6. This would set up a tight battle to the finish over the final 3 innings that would end with Sam Hellinger on the bump. It would not be the Seattle native's cleanest inning in the 9th as a run would come in to score in the frame. However, the flame thrower would find a way to make the pitches he needed to down the stretch striking out Ben McConnell on a high heater to put Missoula in the win column. In the process, the PaddleHeads claimed the 2nd half Pennant in the North. Furthermore, the PaddleHeads also clinched home field advantage throughout the upcoming Pioneer League Playoffs with the win.

