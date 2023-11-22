PaddleHeads Announce New Lifestyle Look "The PowderHeads."

Missoula, MT. - Today, the Missoula PaddleHeads proudly introduce "The PowderHeads", a dynamic new lifestyle look inspired by the winter lifestyle of the Missoula and Western Montana community. The Missoula PaddleHeads rebrand in 2019 included a complete logo set recognizing the lifestyle and culture of Missoula and Western Montana. The "PowderHeads" continues to celebrate all that makes living in Missoula and Western Montana great. The "PowderHeads" consists of two logos honoring the skiing and snowboarding culture of Missoula and Western Montana. In addition to the new lifestyle logos, "the PowderHeads" will be taking the field for a select number of games during the 2024 season, sporting special PowderHeads jerseys that showcase the spirit of the Missoula Community. The Missoula PaddleHeads become one of the first professional sports teams in the country to celebrate their community's winter lifestyle with the unveiling of the "PowderHeads".

"The PowderHeads is a continuation of our PaddleHeads rebrand," explained PaddleHeads and PowderHeads President Matt Ellis. "Our PaddleHeads brand and logos were designed to celebrate Missoula's lifestyle and culture whether you like floating the river, fly fishing, or are a fan of the iconic peace sign on Waterworks hill. The PowderHeads embody our latest set of logos to honor what makes Missoula and Western Montana one of the greatest places to live in the world."

The PaddleHeads Post in downtown Missoula has PaddleHeads fans covered with the new "PowderHeads" look as they have beanies, caps, hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more in stock for our winter sports enthusiasts. As a part of the launch celebration, the PaddleHeads are offering fans an exclusive opportunity to get your "PowderHeads" swag just in time for the holiday and ski season. From now through November 24th, visit PaddleHeadsPost.com and use promo code "PowderHeads24" to enjoy a 10% discount on your purchase. This limited-time offer is only available online and allows all supporters to embrace the PowderHeads new look just in time for the holidays.

Get your PowderHeads gear at www.paddleheadspost.com promo code PowderHeads24 for 10% off Contact: Riley Fox, Marketing & Creative Content Mgr. | 406.543.3300 | rfox@gopaddleheads.com

The two logos feature the PaddleHeads Moose as a skier and as a snowboarder. Wearing his viper sunglasses and a retro one piece snowsuit and gloves, he is looking cool as he shreds down the mountain. The skier logo features baseball bat ski poles similar to the paddle bat that he uses in the PaddleHeads float logo. The snowboarder logo features a snowboard made from baseball bat wood and grain.

As mentioned, the PaddleHeads will be showcasing the "PowderHeads" for at least two games during the 2024 baseball season. The PaddleHeads players will be wearing special "PowderHeads" jerseys for the games. Look for the "PowerHeads" Jersey Design reveal in Spring 2024.

Join us in celebrating the "PowderHeads" and gear up for an unforgettable winter-themed experience.

The PaddleHeads are busy preparing for the 2024 season. Don't miss the chance to see the PaddleHeads live in action this summer! Season tickets are on sale NOW, starting at just $299! Visit https://bit.ly/47qoxUW to secure yours today!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!

