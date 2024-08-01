Pacific FC Signs Argentinian Full Back Kevin Ceceri

August 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the signing of defender Kevin Ceceri to a guaranteed contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025.

The 28-year-old from Olavarria, Argentina made his professional debut in 2016, and has played at centre and left back in South America, Europe and the Middle East. He joins Pacific from Steaua București, a Bucharest-based professional football club in Romania's Liga 2, where he played nine matches and scored one goal.

Primarily a left-sided centre back, Ceceri can also line up as a left back where needed.

"Kevin's mobility and athleticism makes him a versatile player for us on the left side of our back line," said Jamar Dixon, Manager of Football and Youth Development, Pacific FC. "Kevin takes pride in defending and can also lead the group with his relentless passion for the game."

Ceceri, who also holds Italian citizenship, has garnered experience in recognized leagues around the world since making his pro debut with Argentine Primera División side Gimnasia y Esgrima eight years ago. He had lined up for: Steaua București: License of Spain; Club San Jose of Bolivia; Al-Hussein in Jordan; Unión San Felipe in Chile; and Sportivo Desamparados, Guillermo Brown, and Club Atlético San Telmo in Argentina. He played in 19 matches in Primera Nacional league in 2023.

Pacific's next match is against York United FC on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

Player Summary

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Olavarria, Argentina

Country: Argentina

Birthdate: 02/02/1996

Age: 28

Height: 6'3 feet

Previous Club: Steaua București

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 1, 2024

Pacific FC Signs Argentinian Full Back Kevin Ceceri - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.