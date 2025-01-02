Pacific FC Sign Canadian Midfielder Aidan Daniels

January 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced it has signed Canadian midfielder Aidan Daniels to a two-year guaranteed contract, with a club option for 2027.

A versatile attacking midfielder, Daniels will arrive on Vancouver Island with a significant understanding of the Canadian Premier League, after most recently representing Halifax Wanderers FC. The 26 year old from Markham, Ontario spent the last three seasons with the Wanderers, making 80 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and adding six assists.

"Aidan is a creative, technical player with good awareness in the midfield who can change the tempo of a game," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's attack-minded in his football, he looks for the killer pass and he can create goals with his ability."

Daniels came up through the Toronto FC academy, representing both Toronto FC III and Toronto FC II as well as making one appearance with the club's first team after signing a homegrown contract in April 2018. After departing his hometown club at the end of 2019 following a loan stint at the Ottawa Fury, Daniels went on to play in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship League until 2021, representing the Colorado Spring Switchbacks in 2020 and the OKC Energy in 2021.

"Aidan sees forward when he plays," said Merriman. "That's something we need in our team and we're excited to have him provide it."

Daniels has also previously represented Canada at the U15, U17, U20 and U23 levels.

Pacific will continue to provide roster updates throughout the off season as the club looks forward to the 2025 season.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of January 2:

Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana

Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz, Aidan Daniels

Forwards: Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt

