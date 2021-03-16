Otters Unveil New Logo Branding

Evansville Otters primary logo

(Evansville Otters) Evansville Otters primary logo(Evansville Otters)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters unveiled a collection of newly designed logos Tuesday, giving the baseball team a fresh, rebranded look heading into the 2021 Frontier League championship season.

The Otters franchise announced its logo rebranding Tuesday afternoon at the Old National Bank building along Riverside Dr. in Downtown Evansville.

"This is an exciting time for the Otters franchise, coming off our 25th anniversary in 2019, Bosse Field's renovations in 2020, and now, new branding heading into the Otters' return to the field in 2021," Otters president John Stanley stated. "Now seemed like the perfect time to refresh some things."

The new primary logo features updated, brighter color variations of the Otters' traditional red and blue scheme, while also adding a light, watery blue and a warm, white hide.

The main logo also introduced a new typography, showcasing an emphasis on "Evansville" in the visual to signify the dedication to community and local team pride. Plus, the wordmarks present a contemporary, custom script that pays homage to baseball's classic typeface.

The otter mascot in the team logo also received an updated look, displaying a serious game face, but with soft curves and a two-dimensional style to make him friendly and fun - in the true spirit of an otter.

"The biggest differences with our new logo are that it is brighter and has more contrast, the lines are not as harsh and are smoother, and of course, our new Otter," Otters director of communications Preston Leinenbach said. "We feel our fans will connect more with this otter mascot logo. Plus, the Evansville script represents our goal to illustrate that the Otters are Evansville's professional baseball team."

The Otters also revealed new secondary wordmarks, "E" insignias, and an alternate sub logo.

The Otters stated the franchise set out to develop a new brand that would respectfully honor Evansville's baseball history. The club also wanted to communicate the values that are important to the organization: providing affordable, safe fun for every demographic, representing the city of Evansville, and reflecting the organization's priority of the community.

"Evansville has over 100 years' worth of baseball history, and we believe this new logo celebrates that history, while also reflecting that the Otters are Evansville's team," Otters general manager Travis Painter said.

The franchise said the unveiling of rebranded uniforms will take place in May during Spring Training and will officially debut on Opening Day May 27 on the road against the Schaumburg Boomers.

The Otters will host their home opener at Bosse Field to debut the home uniforms in game action on June 1 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

"2021 is going to be a big, exciting season for the Otters, in addition to starting a new era for the Frontier League with 16 teams," Stanley said. "We cannot wait to see everyone at the ballpark this summer!"

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Otters front office or by calling (812) 435-8686.

You will not want to miss what is new in 2021 at Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters, a member of the largest, independent professional league in North America!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

