Otters to Host Nike Baseball Camp at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters have announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike Baseball Camp at Bosse Field this summer.

Kids ages 7-13 will have the opportunity to "camp like a pro" and experience a week as an Otters player. They'll train at Bosse Field and be instructed by current Otters Manager, Andy McCauley, as well as additional Otters coaches and players. Instruction will focus on hitting, fielding, base running and game situations for kids of all abilities.

"Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to working with young Otters fans to develop their baseball skills," said Otters Manager, Andy McCauley. "This is a great opportunity for kids in the Evansville area to learn from guys with all sorts of experience at the professional level."

Campers will also receive an official Nike Camp t-shirt, wristband, cinch sack and ticket to the Otters' June 27th game against the Joliet Slammers, where they'll be introduced on the field.

"Our goal every summer is to connect kids with elite coaches in order to provide enriching and fun camp experiences," said Ron Hall, US Sports Camps Director of Growth and Partnerships - Baseball. "We're excited to deliver on that promise this summer by partnering with the Otters. We have no doubt that Andy and his excellent staff will help campers improve their skills and have a great time while doing so."

The Nike Baseball Camp at Bosse Field runs from June 24-27. Spots are limited, so sign up now by clicking Nike Baseball Camp Evansville Otters or by calling 1-800-645-3226.

The 2024 season is right around the corner. For information on season or group tickets, call 812-435-8686. Single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

