Otters Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Valenzuela

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed right-handed pitcher Sergio Valenzuela to a contract for the 2021 season.

From Monterey Park, Calif., Valenzuela signs with the Otters as he heads into his first season in the Frontier League.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the Evansville Otters organization," Valenzuela said.

"2020 was a rough year and definitely set back a lot of things, but my mindset hasn't changed. I've made proper adjustments and stayed safe while getting my work in for 2021."

In 2019, Valenzuela pitched for the Bakersfield Trainrobbers of the Pecos League, where he made 33 appearances.

Overall, Valenzuela went 3-1 with a 1.35 ERA in 40 innings. He picked up two saves, and he struck out 53 batters and only surrendered six walks. He posted a WHIP of 0.97.

"Sergio is represented by a trusted agent, who has sent us numerous good players previously," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "Plus, he had impressive numbers in the hitter-friendly Pecos League."

"On the mound, my approach is to compete, throw strikes, and give my best effort every chance I get," Valenzuela said.

"With my pitch arsenal, I can change speeds with my mix of fastballs and off-speed pitches, and I can change eye levels as a sidearmer."

Before joining Bakersfield that summer, Valenzuela finished his collegiate career at the University of St. Mary. That spring, he appeared in 15 games and posted a 2-2 record along with two saves on the mound. Valenzuela recorded a 3.53 ERA and struck out 26 batters in 43.1 innings pitched.

He spent his underclassmen years at Pasadena City College.

"He throws from a different arm angle that should translate to Frontier League success from a position in the backend of our bullpen," McCauley said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to being in a winning environment and learning from my teammates and coaches," Valenzuela said.

