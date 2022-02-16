Otters Set Game Times for 2022 Season at Bosse Field

February 16, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters announced game times for the 2022 regular season home schedule at Bosse Field.

The Otters will play 48 regular season games at Bosse Field, starting with an opening nine-game homestand May 13-22 against the New Jersey Jackals, Empire State Greys, and Quebec Capitales.

Game times for the home season schedule are as follows:

Tuesday through Saturday are 6:35 p.m.

Sunday games in May and August are 12:35 p.m.

Sunday games in June and July are 5:05 p.m.

Midweek day games on the Otters' schedule are June 1 and June 8, both starting at 12:05 p.m. against the Lake Erie Crushers and Windy City ThunderBolts, respectively.

The Otters will host three preseason exhibition games in May. May 3 and May 10 are 10:05 a.m. starts against the Gateway Grizzlies and the Black Sox, respectively, while the May 6 exhibition against the Grizzlies starts at 6:35 p.m.

The full promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2022 season at Historic Bosse Field.

Full and half season tickets packages are available as well as Flex 20 and 10 ticket packages.

For more information and pricing details, go to evansvilleotters.com/season-tickets. You can purchase ticket packages in-person at the Otters box office or over the phone by calling (812) 435-8686.

Group outing packages for the right and left field picnic tents and the Corona Patio Deck at Bosse Field are also on sale. More information can be found at evansvilleotters.com or calling the Otters front office.

There's no place like Bosse Field, so do not wait and reserve your tickets today!

Group and single game tickets will go on-sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

