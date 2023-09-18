Otters' Season Ends Win Shy of Championship

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters fell 12-3 to the Quebec Capitales in the winner-take-all game five of the Frontier League Championship on Sunday evening at Bosse Field.

Quebec wins the Frontier League championship for a second straight season. Evansville's quest for a third championship will continue in 2023.

The Capitales scored six runs in the first three innings to take an insurmountable lead.

Quebec started the game with two walks and an RBI single to chip across the first run. The Capitales hit two homers in the second inning and a bases-loaded double scored a pair of runs in the third for a 6-0 Quebec lead.

The Otters started a brief comeback charge in the fourth. Jeffrey Baez and Gary Mattis notched base hits to start the inning. Jomar Reyes blasted a double off the wall in right to score two runs.

Evansville trimmed the deficit to 6-3 with a final run in the fifth. George Callil reached on an error and scored on a Josh Allen sacrifice fly.

The Capitales blew the game open in the sixth, scoring four runs. A double, three singles and a walk generated the big inning.

Quebec added three more runs in the seventh frame with three straight two-out singles.

The Otters used five different pitchers in the ballgame. Parker Brahms suffered the loss. Leoni De La Cruz tossed 2.2 innings to finish the game with three strikeouts.

Abdiel Saldana earned the win for Quebec with eight strikeouts in his five inning start.

Baez led the Otters with two hits. Mattis finished the championship series with a team-best seven hits and six runs.

The Otters reached the Frontier League Championship series for the seventh time in franchise history. Evansville finished with at least 50 wins this year for the seventh straight season.

Upcoming details about the 2024 season will be released on the Evansville Otters website and social media in the coming months.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

