Otters Reveal 2021 Promotional Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Returning to the field for the first time since 2019, the Evansville Otters have revealed the 2021 promotional schedule, featuring weekday and single-game promotions.

Saturday, May 15 will feature a special exhibition theme night with Boy Scout Night. The Otters invite the Boy Scouts of America for a fun, unforgettable night at Bosse Field. Pre-registered boy scouts will receive a General Admission ticket, hot dog, chips and water, have a Q & A session with the Otters, participate in a postgame baseball clinic, receive a commemorative patch, and camp out overnight at Bosse Field. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

The Otters are scheduled to play six preseason exhibitions from May 14 through May 23.

More promotions will stretch across 48 regular season games this year at Bosse Field, starting with the home-opening homestand June 1-3.

The Otters start the season on the road May 27 but open up Bosse Field June 1 at 6:35 p.m. against the Gateway Grizzlies. That Tuesday night will be the first Taco Tuesday of eight throughout the season.

Taco Tuesdays will feature a food truck at Bosse Field and discounted pricing on Corona and Modelo adult beverages. Other Taco Tuesday dates are June 15, June 29, July 6, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, and Sept. 7.

The first of eight Thirsty Thursdays will be two days later on Thursday, June 3 with discounted pricing on adult drafts. Other Thirsty Thursday dates are June 17 presented by Working Distributors, July 1, July 8, July 29 presented by Working Distributors, Aug. 12, Aug. 26, and Sept. 9 presented by Working Distributors.

Saturday, June 12 will be Deaconess Employee Night and Superhero Night. For Superhero Night, some fan-favorite superhero characters will be in attendance and kids are invited to wear superhero costumes. A selected Otter Pup member will get to be a superhero for a day, and there will be superhero music.

Sunday, June 13 will be the first of eight Dog Days of Summer Sunday games, where fans can bring their dogs for a day at the ballpark. Fans are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs. There will also be discounted hot dogs. Other Dog Days of Summer Sunday dates are June 20, July 11, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, and the regular season finale on Sept. 12.

The Otters will host Splash Day June 16 for a special 11:05 a.m. start time at Bosse Field. Formerly known as Day Camp-Day Care Day, summer camps and daycares must register for the event. Registration is $10 per person and includes a G.A. ticket and a meal consisting of a hot dog, chips and water. Camps and daycares should be prepared to get splashed to beat the heat.

June 15 and June 17 will be important anniversary dates, as June 15 is the anniversary of the Otters' inaugural game in 1995 and June 17 will be the 106th anniversary of Bosse Field's opening.

Friday, June 18 will be 50s Night at the ballpark, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters and the first of three decades-themed nights at Bosse Field. Friday, July 30 will be 70s Night and Friday, August 20 will be 90s Night.

On Saturday, June 19, the Otters are partnering with the Evansville African American Museum for a Salute to the Negro League Night with postgame fireworks. Teams will be wearing Negro League-themed jerseys, and that night will be the first of five official firework nights.

July 1 will be a Thirsty Thursday and will also have postgame fireworks heading into the Fourth of July weekend, as that evening will be presented by Signarama and will also be the annual Jacob's Village benefit game. Plus, there will be an American flag sticker giveaway courtesy of Signarama.

Other postgame firework shows will be Friday, Aug. 13 presented by Indiana 811, Saturday, Aug. 14 courtesy of Marathon, and Saturday, Sept. 11 sponsored by Centerpoint Energy.

On Friday, July 9, the Evansville Otters are partnering once again with Eyewitness News and Habitat for Humanity for a special event to commemorate the building of a Habitat house in the Bosse Field neighborhood. If you missed the event in 2019, you would not want to miss it this year!

The following Saturday, July 10 will be Princess Night at the ballpark, as fan-favorite princess characters will be in attendance and kids are invited to wear princess and prince costumes. A selected Otter Pup member will get to be a princess or prince for a day, and there will be themed music throughout the ballpark.

German Heritage Night will return on Thursday, July 29, benefitting Germania Maennechoir.

Saturday, July 31 will be "A League of Their Own" Night presented by Heritage Federal Credit Union. The night will celebrate 30 years since scenes from the film were shot on location at Bosse Field. There will also be a hat giveaway courtesy of Heritage Federal Credit Union.

Along with fireworks on Saturday, Aug. 14, that evening will also be Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Marathon. The ballpark will be covered in pink as the Otters honor survivors, fighters, and all of those affected by breast cancer and to help raise awareness. The Otters will be wearing themed pink jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game.

Thursday, Aug. 26 will be College Night at Bosse Field. As colleges and universities start a new year on campus, the Otters want students to pack the stands and make some noise. College Night is the perfect way to hang out with your friends at the ballpark!

Saturday, Sept. 11 will be First Responders Night, benefitting the Boys and Girls Club, at the ballpark to recognize frontline workers and first responders, as well as honor and remember those lost on the date of 9/11 20 years ago.

The regular season finale on Sunday, Sept. 12 will be Customer Appreciation Day, as the Otters want to salute the fans and all sponsors for their support during the baseball season and the franchise's return to the field in 2021.

Additional promotional nights include The Women's Hospital Deaconess Night on June 30 and Deaconess Healthy Evansville Night on July 16.

Special midweek start times are Wednesday, June 16 at 11:05 a.m. for Splash Day, Wednesday, June 30 at 11:05 a.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 10:05 a.m.

More details on specific promotional events will be announced throughout the season. The promotional schedule is subject to change.

