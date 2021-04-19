Otters Provide Updates Following Adjusted Frontier League Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have provided updates on the 2021 season following the Frontier League's announcement of an adjusted schedule.

The Otters will still start the season on the road May 27-28 for a two-game set against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Evansville's home-opening series will be earlier than expected, as the Otters will open their season at Bosse Field against the Province of Quebec club on May 29. After an off day on Sunday, May 30 due to the Evansville Food Truck Fest being held at Bosse Field, the Otters will host a Memorial Day evening doubleheader against the Province of Quebec team.

The entire weekend schedule for May 29-31 will also work around the IHSAA baseball sectional tournament at Bosse Field.

Evansville's homestand will continue June 1-3 against the Lake Erie Crushers before traveling June 4-6 at the Schaumburg Boomers.

Originally, the Otters were supposed to be on the road against the Lake Erie Crushers May 29-31, have their home-opening series June 1-3 against the Gateway Grizzlies, and head back on the road June 4-6 against the Joliet Slammers.

The rest of the 2021 schedule remains the same for Evansville. However, the schedule is still subject to change.

With the Otters having an extra home series and an early home-opener at Bosse Field against the Province of Quebec, the added home games May 29 and 31 will be included at no extra cost for season ticket holders.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

