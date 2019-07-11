Otters Open Second Half at Bosse Field with Fun Nights and Good Deals

July 11, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





The Otters return from the All-Star break and start the second half of their season at Bosse Field! The homestand will include fun nights and good deals you will not want to miss!

Friday, July 12 will be Habitat Night presented by Habitat Night and Eyewitness News. The night will feature raffle prizes, including a grand prize up to $500, and Habitat's 500-voice choir. The night celebrates the partnership between all three organizations on helping build a house in the Jacobsville neighborhood.

Saturday, July 13 will be Superhero Night presented by the Boys and Girls Club and Bob's Gym! Fans can interact with some of their favorite superhero characters at Bosse Field! Get autographs and take pictures with some of your favorite superhero characters! Kids can also join in on the fun by dressing in costume as their favorite superhero character.

July 16-18 will feature good deals including $2 Tuesday with $2 General Admission tickets and $2 popcorn.

All churches and youth groups are invited out for an evening at Bosse Field for Fellowship Night on Wednesday, July 17. Call the front office and ask about our Fellowship Night package for your group, which includes a ticket to the game and food voucher.

The homestand ends on Thursday, July 18 with Bud Light Thirsty Thursday presented by Working Distributors. Take advantage of the special price drafts that night!

Thursday will also be German Heritage Night! There will be German music and specialty menu items including Kraut Balls and German Beer.

Summer is here and it's time to spend your nights by having some fun, with the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field!

Otters sent four to 2019 All-Star Game

The Evansville Otters sent four player to the 2019 All-Star Game that featured the Frontier League All-Stars against the Can-Am League All-Stars.

Position players Ryan Long, Carlos Castro, Rob Calabrese were selected from the Otters along with relief pitcher Taylor Wright.

"I'm happy and proud to have sent these four players to represent the Otters and the Frontier League at this year's All-Star Game," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2019

Otters Open Second Half at Bosse Field with Fun Nights and Good Deals - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.