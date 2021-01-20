Otters Now Accepting 2021 Gameday Staff Applications

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are now accepting gameday staff applications for the 2021 season at Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are seeking friendly employees to come be a part in making the 2021 season special.

The Otters are looking to hire for the following areas:

Ushers

Cooks

Cashiers

Runners

Ticket Sellers and Takers

Bartenders

Catering Staff

Job benefits working for the Otters include:

Fun working environment in a historic ballpark

Uniform shirt is provided

Resume Builder

And more!

Applications are available online at evansvilleotters.com/employment and at the Otters front office at Bosse Field.

Please submit applications to Kyle Gogo at kgogo@evansvilleotters.com (preferred - to limit in-person contact), directly mailed to Bosse Field, or drop off at the Evansville Otters Front Office. The Otters front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

