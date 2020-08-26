Otters Fans, be a Part of Our Next Virtual Game Broadcast

Otters fans! We have another virtual game broadcast coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and we want you to be a part of the fun! Follow the instructions below and get involved in the following ways:

1) We will have a broadcast Q & A, so leave a question in our social media comments, or email them to [email protected] by Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., and it may be answered during the virtual broadcast.

2) Send us your best fan photos from being at Bosse Field and enjoying an Otters' game in previous seasons. We will show them off in the virtual broadcast.

3) We're going to need your help saying our two favorite words, so record and send us a video giving your best 'Play Ball!' command, which will appear at beginning of the game.

Photos and video submissions should be emailed to [email protected] Submissions must be made by Friday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. CT.

