Otters' Early Offense Not Enough in Loss to Crushers

July 25, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Avon, Ohio - The Evansville Otters scored four early runs but the Lake Erie Crushers mounted a three-run comeback to win 6-4 Tuesday afternoon at Mercy Health Stadium.

The Crushers scored five unanswered runs and hit three home runs to erase an Otters' three run lead and win the series opener.

Lake Erie hit a go-ahead two-out, two-RBI base hit in the sixth inning. Evansville had one baserunner over the final six innings.

Evansville took an early lead in the second inning. The Otters hit three singles and the Crushers committed two infield errors.

George Callil had an RBI bunt base hit on a sacrifice squeeze play before Kona Quiggle hit a two-out RBI single.

Lake Erie blasted a solo home run for their first score in the second inning.

The Otters scored their last run in the third inning. Jeffrey Baez led off with a double and Ethan Skender brought him home with a single.

Lake Erie continued their power party with two more solo home runs in the third inning. They tied the game in the fourth as a walk and single eventually scored a run on a fielder's choice.

The Crushers led off the sixth with a single and double before the go-ahead two-RBI hit.

Skender led Evansville with two hits. Quiggle advanced his on-base streak to a season-best 15 games.

Jon Beymer and Tyler Vail worked a combined 2.2 innings scoreless from the bullpen.

The Otters and Crushers play in the series middle game Wednesday morning with a 10:05 AM CT start time from Avon, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

