Otters Announce 2024 Game Times

February 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters moved one step closer to the 2024 Frontier League season on Friday with the announcement of home game times for the upcoming summer.

Sticking with traditional format, the Otters will continue to play every home game Tuesday-Saturday at a family-friendly 6:35 p.m. On Sundays, games will be played at 12:35 p.m. in May and August and 5:05 p.m. on Sundays in June and July.

The three exceptions this year include a pair of Education Day exhibition game days on Wednesday, May 1 and Monday, May 6 and a Summer Camp Day on Wednesday, June 5.

Stay tuned for exciting news about this season's promotions in the coming weeks.

The 2024 season is right around the corner. For information on season or group tickets, call 812-435-8686. Single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 16, 2024

Otters Announce 2024 Game Times - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.