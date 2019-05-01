Otters and Freedom Play to 4-4 Tie in Exhibition Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Florence Freedom had their first taste of competition Wednesday at Bosse Field, playing to a 4-4 tie in a 10-inning exhibition.

Wednesday was Education Day at Bosse Field with 1,303 students and teachers in attendance for the Otters' first exhibition game of the franchise's 25th anniversary season.

Florence started the game with two runs in the top of the first inning off Evansville starting pitcher Austin Nicely.

In the home half of the first, Evansville's Ryan Long hit a solo home run over the left field wall to make the score 2-1 Florence.

Florence added another run in the top of the third with a solo home run, giving the Freedom a 3-1 lead.

The Freedom scored their fourth run in the seventh.

Evansville strung together a couple hits to add a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Florence finished the game with 4 runs, on 7 hits, and 4 errors. Evansville had 4 runs, on 5 hits, and 1 error.

The Otters will hit the road Thursday for an exhibition game from UC Health Stadium in Florence, Ky. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CT.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

