Otters Add Two to Pitching Staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed left-handed pitcher Cody Hacker and right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer to contracts for the 2021 season.

Hacker, from Wentzville, Mo., was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles organization in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Wentzville Holt High School.

"Cody was recommended by a former Frontier league player that loved playing in Evansville, even though he played for an opposing team," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

Hacker spent two seasons with the Gulf Coast League Orioles 2018-19. Overall, Hacker was 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 appearances and 16 innings pitched.

"After researching his career and talking with Cody, I have a good feeling he's got something to prove," McCauley said. "We will have to wait and see where he fits best, but he should have what it takes to compete for a starting job or as a long reliever."

Sawyer, from Knoxville, Tenn., comes to the Otters with three seasons of affiliated baseball experience and four overall in professional baseball. Sawyer was drafted in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Colorado Rockies out of Lincoln Memorial University.

"Logan came to us via email, sharing his bio and video footage, and I liked what I saw enough to follow-up and give him a call," McCauley said. "We had a great conversation, I took to his story, and I look forward to seeing him on the field."

"With what Logan features, he will be in line to close for us, as we evaluate fully during Spring Training."

"I am very much looking forward to joining a team that's full of tradition and history, along with a loyal fan base that is hungry for another championship," Sawyer said. "I have heard nothing but great things about the Otters' ownership & coaching staff."

In three seasons with the Rockies organization, Sawyer totaled a 13-9 record with a 4.87 ERA and 125 strikeouts. He pitched a total of 190.1 innings in 60 appearances and 20 starts. In 2019, Sawyer pitched for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League and for the Melbourne Aces in the Australian Baseball League.

"I am laid back and easy going off the field," Sawyer stated, "but when I am on the mound, I do not care who is at the plate. I'm coming after you."

"My approach to the game is, 'confidence by preparation.' I study every avenue I can to better myself, but once I am in the game, I just turn it loose. Do not think, just throw."

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

