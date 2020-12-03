Ottawa Unveils Name and Logo

December 3, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release





The Frontier League's newest member, the Ottawa Professional Baseball Club has concluded its âName the Team Contest'. The contest drew more than 1200 entries and nearly 700 different name proposals, leading to the final selection. Suggestions varied from concepts based on the city's rich history, to citizens showcasing their imaginative spirit.

The Ottawa professional baseball team is proud to announce its new identity, the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club.

"We are proud to identify ourselves and officially get off and running here in the Ottawa market," said Titans co-owner Sam Katz. "We listened to the people of Ottawa, and allowed them to choose the name of the team that will represent the city on the baseball field. We believe we've done that with the âName the Team Contest'. We are pleased to have a name that embraces the strength of our Nation's Capital and will rejuvenate Ottawa's presence in the professional baseball scene."

Ottawa Titans was clearly a popular choice. The winner will be honored at the ballpark when the season kicks off. The team will align with a traditional look in the Ottawa sports market donning the color scheme of red, white and black, similar to those of the CFL's Redblacks, OHL's 67's, and NHL's Senators.

After numerous mock-ups of team logos, the final decision of a Titans emblem will feature a red super slugger wielding his bat over his shoulder, sporting a black cap with a traditional baseball pinstripe uniform, a proudly Canadian maple leaf tattooed on its left bicep, standing above the Parliament buildings which are located in Canada's Capital. The logo and name exemplify the history, strength, and pride in the Nation's Capital, with a twist of fun. A secondary logo will see the initials O and T used on both the teams' uniforms and caps.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

Professional Baseball in Ottawa dates back to 1951 when the National League's New York Giants located their AAA â International League affiliate at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.

Merchandise, Ticket Packages and Sponsorship Opportunities for the Titans will be available in the New Year. Updated information on the club can be found at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 3, 2020

Ottawa Unveils Name and Logo - Ottawa Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.