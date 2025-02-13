Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Defender/Winger Choo Hyo-Joo

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Thursday that they have signed South Korean national team defender/winger, Choo Hyo-Joo. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Choo Hyo-Joo will bring unparalleled versatility to our team, with her deep understanding of the game, technical precision, and high-level experience- instantly elevating our play and driving us to new heights," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss.

Born in Busan, Choo is a veteran of the Korean national program, having registered 47 caps with the A Team to go with four goals and seven assists. She made her senior team debut on December 15, 2019 in a 3-0 win against Chinese Taipei at the 2019 EAFF E-1 Football Championship. South Korea went on to finish as runners-up to Japan at the event.

While with the national team, Choo represented her country at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, the 2022 Asian Games (HángzhÃ Âu) and the AFC Women's Asian Cup (India, 2022).

In 2018 and 2019, Choo was a member of Korea's U20 team, playing in 10 matches and scoring four goals. Her national team duty began in 2016 as a member of the U17 team and continued when she was called to the U18 squad in 2018.

Choo joins Rapid FC from Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels of the WK League. During her lone season with the Steel Red Angels, she made 18 appearances with one goal and two assists.

Prior to her time with Incheon, Choo was a member of Suwon FC, where she scored 14 goals and added eight assists in 65 games over three seasons. Choo joined Suwon in early 2021 following her time at Uslan College.

