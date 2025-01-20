Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Defender Susanne Haaland âš1/2

January 20, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Monday that they have signed former Norwegian youth program member and veteranToppserien defender, Susanne Haaland. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Susanne Haaland embodies the essence of leadership on and off the field, with an unwavering defensive composure and exceptional positioning that set her apart," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss. "Her wealth of professional experience will be instrumental in uniting our team, as she leads with determination and tactical insight, fostering cohesion both on and off the field."

"I am very proud and excited to join Rapid FC and to be part of this important chapter in the growth of women's football," said Susanne Haaland. "I look forward to meeting the team and contributing to our success on and off the field."

Haaland made her professional debut at the age of 17 in Norway's top-tier Toppserien with Stabæk. She spent three seasons with De Blaa before moving on to ØHIL where she played 72 games over four seasons. In 2021, Haaland joined another top-flight club, Kolbotn. She spent four seasons with Kolbotn prior to her move to Rapid FC. Haaland served as the team's captain during her final two seasons with Koboltn.

Haaland was a part of the Norwegian youth national team program from 2013-17 as a member of the U15, U17 and U19 squads. She totaled 11 caps while with the youth teams, including a trio of appearances in the UEFA Women's U17 Championship in 2017.

Outside of soccer, Haaland obtained her Master's Degree in law from the University of Oslo in 2023. Since graduating, Haaland has been working part-time with a think tank, focusing primarily on environmental issues and legal and human rights.

Born in the Oslo suburb of Asker, Haaland's soccer skills coach while in high school was none other than her current coach, Katrine Pedersen. The two further connected at the start of Haaland's first season as a pro where she and Pedersen were briefly teammates at Stabæk.

Haaland is also a member of High Impact Athletes (HIA), an organization that believes in a world where all those who can give, give effectively and whose mission is to create a groundswell of positive impact in the world, driven by the generosity and social influence of professional athletes.

A formal media availability will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Fans are encouraged to stay up to date on club news by following on social media @ottrapidfc and signing up for the team's newsletter at rapidfc.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from January 20, 2025

Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Defender Susanne Haaland âš1/2 - Ottawa Rapid FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.