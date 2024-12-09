Ottawa Charge Sign Forward Taylor House

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced Monday the signing of forward Taylor House to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

House, who began the season on the Charge's Reserve Player list, is a 26-year-old forward from Illinois.The graduate of Quinnipiac University played professionally for the PHF's Boston Pride in 2022-23 after her five-year NCAA career with the Bobcats. She also spent the 2023-24 season in Sweden with MoDo Hockey (SDHL), where she was second on the team with 13 goals, and added four assists for a total of 17 points (sixth in team scoring) in 35 games. She will be joining the team at practice on Tuesday.

"We were impressed by the energy and compete level that Taylor demonstrated in training camp," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She made it difficult for us to make a decision when we picked out the original 23 players to fill our roster. We are excited to have her join our group."

In a corresponding roster move, the Charge placed forward Alexa Vaskoon long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to an upper body injury sustained on Dec. 6 against Montréal.

Vasko took part in the Charge's first three games of the 2024-25 season. She recorded an assist by setting up Mannon McMahon's first goal of the season at TD Place in a 3-2 win against the Toronto Sceptres. In her first season in the PWHL, Vasko took part in all of PWHL Toronto's 24 games and scored two goals. She signed a Free Agent contract with Ottawa during the offseason.

