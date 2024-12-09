Fillier, Cava, Carpenter Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Sharkninja Canada

December 9, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier, Minnesota Frost forward Michela Cava and New York Sirens forward Alex Carpenter have been named the PWHL 3 Stars of the Week presented by SharkNinja Canada following games from Dec. 2-8.

FIRST STAR - SARAH FILLIER, F, NEW YORK SIRENS

Fillier, the top pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, collected her first two PWHL goals and added two assists to lead all league scorers for the week as the Sirens won 4-1 in Montréal before dropping a 4-2 decision in Boston. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old from Georgetown, Ontario opened the scoring at 11:32 of the first period, driving to the goalmouth and converting a feed from Jessie Eldridge, who had collected the rebound of her own shot off a steal. Fillier then set up Alex Carpenter's game-winner at 9:09 of the third period and capped her evening with a power-play goal from the left-wing circle at 19:42 of the third in a performance that earned her #1 star honors at Place Bell. On Sunday, Fillier collected the secondary assist on a goal by Paetyn Levis, a tally that created a temporary 1-1 tie. With 2-4- 6, the rookie leads the league in points and shares the lead in assists with Sirens teammate Micah Zandee-Hart.

SECOND STAR - MICHELA CAVA, F, MINNESOTA FROST

Cava scored three goals to help the defending Walter Cup champions win both games on their schedule - posting a 2-1 victory at Boston Wednesday prior to a 6-3 triumph at Toronto Saturday in the highest-scoring PWHL game of the young campaign. In Boston, the 29-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario opened the scoring by driving to the goalmouth and slamming in Taylor Heise's exquisite seeing-eye backhand pass from behind the net. In Toronto, Cava followed up with two third-period goals, raising her season's total to three in as many games and pulling within two of matching her output over 24 games in the PWHL's inaugural season. Cava's output sent the Frost into the break atop the PWHL standings with seven points and no defeats in regulation time.

THIRD STAR - ALEX CARPENTER, F, NEW YORK SIRENS

The 30-year-old from North Reading, MA, last week's PWHL First Star of the Week presented by SharkNinja Canada, was a powerhouse in Wednesday's 4-1 triumph at Montréal. Carpenter won her first six face-offs on the way to a 20-for-27 (71%) showing on draws, and her drive from the left-wing circle just 21 seconds into the contest ignited a first period in which New York outshot Montréal 18-4 while taking a 1-0 lead. Carpenter also scored the game-winning goal at 9:09 of the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie and sending the Sirens to their second consecutive triumph. At Boston Sunday, Carpenter crafted the primary assist on Abby Roque's game-tying 2-2 goal at 4:50 of the second period in what ended as a 4-2 victory by the Fleet. The contest completed a season-opening three game trip for New York, which opens its home season at Prudential Center against Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by SharkNinja Canada are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings:

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 20 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 10 Points

