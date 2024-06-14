Ottawa Black Bears Sign Defender Reed Kurtz to a Two-Year Contract

June 14, 2024

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have signed Reed Kurtz to a two-year contract. The 5'10, 200lbs, left-handed defenceman was drafted by the organization 33rd overall in the 2023 NLL entry draft.

A Puslinch, Ont. native, Kurtz played Jr. B lacrosse with the Guelph Regals and Oakville Buzz and Jr. A lacrosse with the Kitchener Waterloo Lacrosse Club in 2018 to 2021. He then joined the Mimico Mountaineers for the 2022 season. Kurtz was a member of the NCAA D1 Delaware Blue Hens for four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

"We are excited for Reed to officially join our organization following the completion of his collegiate career with the University of Delaware" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He will add athleticism and IQ to our backend and we look forward to having him as a foundational piece for the coming years."

