Ottawa Black Bears Sign Coby Auslander to a Two-Year Contract

June 19, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have signed Coby Auslander to a two-year contract. The 5'7 150 lb. defender was drafted by the organization 73rd overall in the 2023 NLL entry draft.

A Pennington, N.J. native, Auslander was a member of the NCAA's Christopher Newport University from 2020 to 2023. In four seasons he recorded 265 points (104 goals, 161 assists) in 80 games played. In his senior year he was named the National Preseason Player of the year by USA Lacrosse Magazine and earned second-team All-American honours from USA Lacrosse Magazine and USILA. He also secured first-team All-Conference, All-State, and All-Region accolades and set a new school record with 54 assists.

"We are excited to see what Coby can do at the professional level" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He is a tremendous athlete who has a high lacrosse IQ. He has strong speed, athleticism and passing abilities. We believe he will fit nicely on our backend."

