Ottawa Black Bears Partner with the Ottawa Nemesis Lacrosse Club

August 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they will be partnering with the Ottawa Nemesis Lacrosse Club, a youth field lacrosse organization in Ottawa. Starting in September, Nemesis Lacrosse will be powered by the Ottawa Black Bears and Black Bears players will be present at all Nemesis sessions. Nemesis offers an eight-week program for boys and girls from kindergarten to grade 12, registration is now open for Fall 2024 programming.

As part of the agreement, Black Bears stars' Jeff Teat and Reilly O'Connor will both sit on the Ottawa Nemesis Lacrosse Club's board of directors. Jeff and Reilly will be involved in development, coaching and skills clinics.

"The Ottawa Black Bears are very excited to be working with Nemesis Lacrosse" said Black Bears general manager, Rich Lisk. "One of the Black Bears foundation pillars is to grow the game of lacrosse in the Ottawa-Gatineau region. We want to grow the game and make it accessible to everyone; working with Nemesis gives us that opportunity. I am also very excited for Jeff and Reilly to be involved and help us with this partnership. What both of them bring to the organization will be invaluable and aid us in building the proper foundation."

"Nemesis could not be more thrilled to begin this new partnership with the Ottawa Black Bears. This process has allowed us to get an up-close look at how professional and community oriented this organization is" said former president and advisor at the Ottawa Nemesis Lacrosse Club, Mark Lange. "We can not thank the Black Bears organization enough for all they are doing to support lacrosse at the grassroots level in the Ottawa-Gatineau community."

