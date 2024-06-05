Ottawa Black Bears Announce Their Participation at the Jr. NLL Tournament

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they will be bringing three teams to the Jr. NLL Tournament taking place in Toronto from August 16 to 18. The tournament will be hosted by the NLL's Toronto Rock and games will take place at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. The Tournament is designed to showcase talent from each of the local NLL markets around the league and to encourage the growth of box lacrosse at the grassroots level.

The Black Bears are looking for minor league lacrosse players within the Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA) Zone 5 boundaries who demonstrate dedication to the sport to represent the organization at the Jr. NLL Tournament. Players aged U13 (born in 2012 and 2013), U15 (born in 2010 and 2011) and U17 (born in 2008 and 2009) can register HERE and by participating in the Jr. NLL Qualifiers taking place in Ottawa on July 19 to 21.

Minor league lacrosse coaches from the area are also encouraged to register to represent the Ottawa Black Bears at the Jr. NLL Tournament. Each team will require two active coaches within the OLA Zone 5 boundaries to work alongside members of the Black Bears roster who will act as assistant coaches. Coaches must have a minimum of three consecutive years coaching lacrosse at the youth level to qualify. Coaches who are interested in the position can register HERE. All coaches interested in the opportunity to participate must submit their interest no later than June 21, 2024.

For more information about the Jr. NLL Tournament and the selection process, please visit ottawablackbears.com.

