CPL Atletico Ottawa

Ottawa and York Dominate, Forge Break CPL Record: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen

June 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down everything from week 11 of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season. -- : OneSoccer
