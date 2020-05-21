Order Your Spokane Indians Walking Taco Tuesday Package

May 21, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are providing a second family meal option to meet your Taco Tuesday needs. This is the second takeout meal offered by the Indians, with the first Ballpark Dinner To Go selling out. The Spokane Indians Walking Taco Tuesday Packages will be available for pickup Tuesday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 6:00PM.

The home run menu feeds four people, and includes four Walking Taco kits (which consists of Nacho Cheese Doritos, ground beef, corn and black bean mix, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and Fiesta Ranch), one pound of tater tots with Fiesta Ranch, rice and beans, and four churros for $40 plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest. There were 2,640 meals donated to Second Harvest during the previous family meal.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be the number one priority. Additional food preparation precautions have been implemented in order to ensure the health and safety of all who prepare and order the Walking Taco Tuesday Packages.

Orders may be placed online HERE and should be made by 11:59 PM on Sunday, May 31st. There are a limited number of dinners available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible. Walking Taco Tuesday Packages will be ready for curbside pickup at Avista Stadium on Tuesday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.

