Orange County SC Clinches a Playoff Spot in Draw at Home with New Mexico

October 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







After a 0-0 draw with New Mexico United at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA on Saturday, October 19, the County Boys have officially clinched a playoff spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, presented by Terminix. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler's record breaking 12th clean sheet of the season ensured the Black and Orange a point at home.

The match's first chance belonged to OCSC in the 12th minute of play, when the ball fell to midfielder Ashish Chattha. Chattha took aim from over 20 yards out, but his shot was saved comfortably by goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.

Midfielder Chris Hegardt had the next chance for OCSC in the 18th minute, when a free kick was redirected out to the San Diegan at the top of the 18-yard-box. He unleashed a right-footed volley that tailed just wide of the right post and out of play.

Just before halftime, Shutler was called into action for the first time on the night in the first minute of first half stoppage time. New Mexico attacked down the right flank and midfielder Nicky Hernandez found forward Greg Hurst in the box. Hurst's first-time strike was saved comfortably by Shutler.

Orange County SC kept their foot on the gas coming out of halftime, and found a dangerous chance in the 59th minute. Midfielder Seth Casiple played a ball for Hegardt near the top of the box. Hegardt turned and fired with his left foot, but his effort was saved by Tambakis diving to his left.

The best chance for the Black and Orange in the second half came in the 72nd minute, when defender Owen Lambe played a cross into the back post that was met by forward Cameron Dunbar. Dunbar's header back across goal beat Tambakis, but was cleared off the line by the New Mexico defense.

In the 72nd minute, New Mexico found themselves in an odd-man rush situation attacking down the middle third. Substitute Zico Bailey dribbled into the box and laid a pass off for midfielder Jacobo Reyes. Reyes' shot from the right side of the box was kept out by a diving Shutler.

Shutler's final save of the night came in the 75th minute, with some assistance from Casiple. Reyes and Bailey once again connected for United as Reyes found Bailey near the top of the box, but his shot on target was deflected by Casiple and saved comfortably by Shutler.

With the result and results elsewhere in the USL Championship tonight, Orange County SC has officially clinched a spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, presented by Terminix!

The County Boys will play their final regular season home game at The Champ on Saturday, October 26 on Fan Appreciation Night against Hartford Athletic at 7:00 PM, presented by Great Park Live! A limited number of tickets for the match and our Oktobeer Fest are still available, grab yours today and join our Push to the Playoffs! Every match and every fan matters!!

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

This is now the seventh straight match unbeaten for Orange County SC, their longest such streak of the season.

With a shutout tonight, goalkeeper Colin Shutler has set a new club record for clean sheets kept in a single season (12) passing former OCSC goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky (11).

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

NMU 0 0 0

OCSC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

N/A

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

90 +2' Ethan Zubak

NEW MEXICO UNITED

17' Will Seymore

41' Kalen Ryden

69' Jackson Dubois

90 + 5' Nanan Houssou

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Dillon Powers (C), Ashton Miles, Ryan Doghman, Seth Casiple, Ashish Chattha (Ben Norris 86'), Chris Hegardt (Charlie Asensio 77'), Bryce Jamison, Ethan Zubak, Cameron Dunbar

Unused subs: Adoniayah Aemiro (GK) Tomas Gomez (GK); Benjamin Barjolo, Jordan Chavez, Jaden Lewis, Pedro Guimaraes, Andrew Fox

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 50% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 7 | Offsides: 0 |

NEW MEXICO UNITED LINEUP:

Alex Tambakis (GK); Christopher Gloster, Kalen Ryden, Jon-Talen Maples, Will Seymore, Nanan Houssou, Dominick Hernandez (Marlon Vargas 63'), Jacobo Reyes, Mukwelle Akale (Zico Bailey 63'), Jackson Dubois (Avionne Flanagan 80'), Greg Hurst (Daniel Bruce 80')

Unused subs: Kristopher Shakes (GK); Anthony Herbert, Derek Lozano

Head Coach: Eric Quill

Possession: 50% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 16 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC @ El Paso Locomotive FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 33

Date: October 16, 2024

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine CA

Weather: ¡Vamos a la Playoffs!

