Opening Week Comes to Constellation Field as Space Cowboys Take on Aviators

April 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After beginning their 2024 campaign on the road, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys come home to Constellation Field to begin their home schedule starting with a six-game series from Tuesday, April 2 through Sunday, April 7 against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:05 pm

It's Opening Day presented by Constellation! The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2024 Space Cowboys magnet schedule giveaway presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Sugar Land City Manager Mike Goodrum will take the mound for the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Night. It's also the first $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening, and the first Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United Health Care. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60.

Wednesday, April 3 vs. Las Vegas @ 11:05 am

For the first of three midweek day games, the Space Cowboys play a special 11:05 am game on Baseball in Education Day.

On the first Dollar Dog Day presented by Texas Chili Company, $1 hot dogs are available at concession stands throughout Constellation Field during the day. Plus, bring your four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, April 4 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:35 pm

Start the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers and select domestic drafts are available until last call!

Additionally, The Killer B's from ESPN 92.5 FM will be broadcasting live from Constellation Field from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Friday, April 5 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 pm

Opening Weekend presented by Constellation begins with a packed Friday night at the home of the Space Cowboys.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys short sleeve hoodie presented by Houston Methodist when gates open at 5:30 pm. Then stick around after the game for the first Freddy's Fireworks Friday of the year, with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Additionally, on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday, there will be free face painting as part of Opening Weekend.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:05 pm

Collect the first of a matching bobblehead set as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Hunter Brown bobblehead when the gates open at 4:30 pm as part of Opening Weekend presented by Constellation. The bobblehead matches up with a Justin Verlander bobblehead giveaway coming up on August 10 at Constellation Field.

Sunday, April 7 vs. Las Vegas @ 2:05 pm

Sugar Land's Opening Weekend presented by Constellation comes to a close on Sunday with Space Day! With the total solar eclipse coming up the following day, the first 2,000 fans will receive a pair of Eclipse Glasses presented by First Service Credit Union when gates open at 12:30 pm.

On the first Orion's Kids Day of the year, arrive early for pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Finally, stick around for a postgame TVAA Veterans vs. Celebrities Softball game, featuring Josh Reddick, Terrell Owens and more!

Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.